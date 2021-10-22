True wireless earbuds at $49: Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 3 in Singapore

It's very rare when a product's price tag becomes the gadget's main feature.

In the case of Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 3, it's a $49 pair of true wireless earbuds (true wireless stereo, or TWS) that does all the basics for phones that increasingly lack 3.5mm audio.

Redmi Buds 3 uses an entry-level Qualcomm QCC3040 audio chipset, paired with its 12mm drivers.

For calls, it has dual-mics backed by Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression Technology.

Despite its low price, Redmi Buds 3 is IP54 water-and-dust-resistant (good enough against light rain), and it has Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility.

Like most other TWS, the buds have their own battery life (up to five hours listening time) and additional charge inside their carrying case (up to 20 hours combined). A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 90 minutes of use.

It also has in-ear detection, where songs auto-pause when you remove the buds from your ears, resuming only when you put them back on.

Note that the Redmi Buds 3 isn't the Redmi Buds 3 Pro (at $89) launched earlier in September 2021.

The latter offers additional features like hybrid ANC and dual-device connectivity.

As mentioned, Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 retails at $49 , and it can be found on its official stores over at Lazada, Shopee, and authorised Xiaomi retailers around Singapore.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.