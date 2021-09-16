Xiaomi Pad 5 is an all-in-one Android tablet for just about anyone

Joining the Sept 15, 2021 Xiaomi Product launch keynote is a new Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet set to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and probably even against the newly released Apple iPad mini 6.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Xiaomi touted the Pad 5 as a versatile, all-in-one tablet suitable for light work and heavy entertainment.

Powering the device is a current-generation, mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is effectively an overclocked version of Qualcomm's flagship processor from 2019.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

But, it's not the processing power of the Xiaomi Pad 5 that wows us over. Instead, the tablet's audio playback capability is on par with true flagship tablets like the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7+ and Apple iPad Pro (2021), thanks to the Xiaomi Pad 5's quad stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The speaker setup is pretty big on sound, thanks to its size (16 x 20mm).

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The 11-inch display (WQHD+ resolution) offers 120Hz refresh rate, with support for DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision. In addition, Xiaomi gave its all-screen display several tweaks to better support accurate colourisation throughout the day.

True Display bases it on environmental lighting, while Sunlight Display makes it easier to view content under bright sunlight. There's also built-in blue light reduction software that works with its low blue-light hardware for better eye protection.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Cameras are a 13MP single rear camera, with an 8MP front camera. Both are designed for productivity.

Besides online meetings, the 13MP camera comes equipped with document scanning.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Xiaomi is also selling a stylus separately for added productivity - the Xiaomi Smart Pen provides annotation, screenshot shortcuts, and easy switching between pen and eraser modes.

Its battery capacity sits at 8,720mAh, and Xiaomi's throwing in a compatible 22.5W fast-charger in the box to go with the Pad 5.

Pricing and availability

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes in two configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage - EUR349

6GB RAM + 256GB storage - EUR399

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The tablets are available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White. Local pricing and availability are to be announced at a later date.

READ ALSO: Leaked Xiaomi 11T Pro teaser shows Sept 15 launch and 120W fast-charging

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.