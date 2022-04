Trump says he won't return to Twitter after Musk takeover

WASHINGTON - Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 25) that he will not return to the social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said

