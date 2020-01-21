Ubisoft has announced an editorial overhaul to make its games more unique

PHOTO: Ubisoft
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

People often say that "having too many cooks spoils the soup".

Well, that might be true, but then again, customers just might get bored with the soup entirely if it's always the same one day in and day out.

Putting this analogy into a gaming perspective, it seems Ubisoft has finally realised that everyone, not just their players are getting rather tired of seeing the same old "Cream of Mushroom" in each open-world, online service game.

There's actually a simple but rather startling reason for their lack of creative diversity, though.

Basically, every single major Ubisoft title released in the past few years has featured the exact same 100 Parisians on their editorial team.

And if you follow that train of thought, because the editorial aspects and themes never changed, Ubisoft essentially became a one-trick pony that made the same open-world game over and over again with nothing but new titles taped over the old ones.

Yes, it's a pity that they've only realised this now, but at least they did - better late than never, I guess.

Anyway, on the back of disappointing reception for both The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft has announced that their editorial team would be "expanded and restructured" in an effort to make both their current and future games more unique.

More specifically, each of its Vice-Presidents will only be assigned one franchise to supervise from now on, and more autonomy will be given for them to pursue their own creative directions.

That's good news to me, and I hope they're equally good on their word.

It would be nice to pick up an Ubisoft title once again and go, "Wow, I've never seen this before", rather than "Oh, it has a conversation system just like the one from Assassin's Creed".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
Expelled scholar filmed women in NTU hall toilet
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China
Wuhan virus: Singapore expands temperature screening to all travellers arriving from China
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES