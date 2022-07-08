Ubisoft reveals free-to-play mobile shooter, The Division Resurgence

If you are not having enough of a shooter experience with The Division 2, Ubisoft is providing more ways to get your action craving satisfied. Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, a new free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game, will come to iOS and Android devices in the near future, together with a gameplay reveal.

The game is positioned as a canon opus that brings the acclaimed Tom Clancy's The Division experience to handheld devices. Players can expect a vast open world where they will be free to roam around "an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics."

The Division Resurgence will be playable solo or co-op, and also comes with a variety of PvE activities from story missions to world activities. If you have played any of the mainline games, expect to see content build off them together with new gear and weapons.

PHOTO: Ubisoft

As for the setting, the mobile shooter takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City and offers a unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in Tom Clancy's The Division and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Tasked to protect civilians against hostile factions and help them build a better future, players will discover new characters with deep backstories and powerful enemies with challenging abilities.

For the roleplaying aspects of things, The Division Resurgence will see characters upgrade their gear and level up, improving the skills that can come in handy on the battlefield. New specialisations will see powerful signature weapons added to the arsenal, levelling the playing field against the enemies.

PHOTO: Ubisoft

The game is being developed and optimised for mobile platforms, with controls and a user interface tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices for veteran and newcomer players to the franchise alike.

No release date is set for The Division Resurgence just yet. Interested players can sign up now to be part of the Closed Alpha via the official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.