Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings onto PC this October with multiple enhancements

An official date has finally been set for the upcoming PC transition for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Following a series of leaks, Sony has announced an Oct 19 release on both Steam and Epic Games Store, marking the first time Nathan Drake and co are on the PC side of things.

Included within the collection are Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but more importantly, the PC release is going to bring a host of enhancements that will make the master race happy.

Ultrawide support, 4K resolutions, and variable framerate, a redesigned UI, GPU and VRAM detection for settings optimization, Variable Load Speed and more will allow the powerful machines to make the most of the experience, and if you have a DualSense controller, the haptics and adaptive triggers will also work when plugged in.

Sony's recommended system requirements for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC have been split into four quality and framerate targets. The publisher indicated that players will be able to toggle or adjust graphics settings including texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion.

Here are the various requirements:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Minimum Requirements (720p, 30FPS, medium settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-4330, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB), AMD R9 290X (4GB)

Ram: 8GB (16 GB Recommended)

Storage: 126GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Recommended Requirements (1080p, 30FPS, high settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD RX 570 (4GB)

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Performance system requirements (1440p, 60FPS, high settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-7700k, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC Ultra system requirements (4k, 60FPS, ultra settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i9-9900k, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB), AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

ALSO READ: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection remaster hits PS5 Jan 28, PC date TBC

This article was first published in Geek Culture.