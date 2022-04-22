Under-display Face ID expected to debut on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro models

Under-display Face ID is coming to the high-end 2024 iPhone (or iPhone 16 Pro) models according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo shared in his tweet that the "real full-screen iPhone" will launch in 2024 with the high-end models adopting an under-display Face ID and front camera. The analyst added that the image signal processor and algorithm are important to deliver quality photos and videos from the front camera.

Bloomberg reported in August last year that Apple's long term goal is "to implement Face ID in the display itself" while in-display Touch ID may be coming to the low-end iPhone models.

