Visual illusions strike again, Internet confounded by a man enjoying his time on a swing

It's 2019 and visual illusions continue to haunt us.

First, we had the spinning dancer back in 2003. Then we had the blue and black dress confounding the internet in 2015. Two years later, a pair of Vans sneakers had left the internet in a heated debate over its colour.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, in comes a new optical illusion — this time, it's a man on a swing.

So, is he swinging towards or away from the camera?

TikTok user Eric Tupper (@ectupper) initially shared the footage on the platform, where the video had ignited a debate on the internet over the direction the man is swinging to.

"Like if you think he's facing the camera, comment if you think he's facing the building," he captioned his video.

After it had become spirited over this wintry holiday, he brought it over to Twitter, where it had garnered over 17 million views.

Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v — T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019

The footage elicited divided responses from netizens, with some even creating diagrams to shed some light on the conundrum.

i made this to hopefully help people to see both! red = towards building, blue = towards camera. pic.twitter.com/6wlkc3Hp0V — 🌸🌊 chelsea 🌊🌸 (@_chelseawinter) December 23, 2019

For people wondering how some see a way and the others see another way. It's just a matter of the direction you see him balancing to.. Now I can see both ways! pic.twitter.com/LEcgbRVlat — Tiphaine (@_eniahpit) December 23, 2019

Others were adamant that he was swinging towards the camera and couldn't seem to understand how the man would be swinging in the opposite direction.

On the flip side, some netizens strongly disagreed and refuted that he is swinging towards the building.

HE’S DEFINITELY LITERALLY FACING THE BUILDING NOT THE CAMERA!!!



I MEAN LOOK AT HIS LEGS AND KNEES.



YOU CANT STRAIGHTEN YOUR KNEES LIKE THAT IF YOU’RE FACING THE CAMERA UNLESS IF YOUR KNEES//LEGS ARE BROKEN OR SOMETHING. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/cYprqsgc7M — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Benjy🎄 (@likepaperrings) December 22, 2019

Whatever your opinions are, just don't break your friendship over this.

