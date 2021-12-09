Voice and video call now available within the Gmail app

Google just announced that users can now join one-to-one voice and audio calls from within the Gmail app.

Available on Android and iOS, users can ring a contact directly from the top right corner of a one-to-one chat.

If you're on a call, a banner of the person you're on a call with will appear as a banner along with information on the call duration. Missed calls will be indicated as a red phone or video icon within the conversation and chat roster.

The new feature will roll out from today to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts.

READ MORE: Google Pay brings more ways to earn rewards and cashbacks this month

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.