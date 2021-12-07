Google Pay brings more ways to earn rewards and cashbacks this month

Google is bringing you five holiday offers via the Google Pay app that will earn you rewards and cashbacks from now until Dec 31. These are:

Spend and transfer more to receive more

Collect a scratch card for each of these actions completed on Google Pay and stand a chance to win up to $10.

Complete all three actions and receive a bonus scratch card to win up to $10 more for a total of up to $40!

These include:

A transfer to a friend

A payment to a merchant using the PayNow SGQR code

A payment to a merchant using the FavePay QR code

Opt for FavePay when you shop at U Stars Supermarket and Marks and Spencer

Earn up to $3 cashback with a minimum spend of $20 when you scan a FavePay QR code at all U Stars outlets, and up to $8 cashback with a minimum spend of $80 when you use FavePay at any Marks and Spencer outlet.

If these are your first three FavePay QR transactions using Google Pay you can also earn an extra $9 cashback.

Tap & Pay can be as rewarding as it is safe and convenient

If you’re new to Tap & Pay using Google Pay, your very first Tap & Pay transaction will earn you up to $15! And as an extra bonus, you can use Tap & Pay with ease of mind knowing that no actual card number is exchanged so your payment info stays safe and secure.

It’s movies and food galore with Google Pay

Earn $2.50 cashback on your next movie ticket purchase at Golden Village or Shaw cinemas. Over the weekend of Dec 11 and 12, you can earn a one-time $5 cashback for Golden Village transactions per user!

Don’t forget that your stomach and receive $2.50 cashback when you order food on Google Pay, with a minimum spend of $10 per meal.

Sharing is caring

Get a headstart on earning rewards from Google Pay and refer a friend or family member to Google Pay and earn $3 cashback for the both of you after they make their first transaction.



This article was first published in Hardware Zone.