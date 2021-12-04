7 best Christmas giveaways and promotions this 2021

Gift-giving season is here and it is time to indulge with our loved ones. With so many holiday giveaways and promotions all over our little red dot, we’ve made a guide to help you find the best Christmas promotions to wrap up 2021 with a bang.

Whether you’re looking for something special for your partner, kids, family members, friends or even co-workers, this guide is here to help you.

In no particular order, here’s where you can enjoy some Christmas promotions!

1. City Square Mall

PHOTO: City Square Mall

There's no doubt that the best Christmas gifts you can give a Pokemon fan is some Pokemon merch! From Nov 19 to Dec 29, City Square Mall will be celebrating the holiday season its Pokemon displays and promotions.

If you plan to visit the Pokemon Wonderland soon, make sure to redeem some Pokemon-themed gifts and rewards. This includes Pokemon Christmas wrappers with a minimum of $60 spent or a Pokemon carrier with a minimum spend of $150.

When you shop at City Square Mall, you can also redeem an additional $10 CDL Gift Voucher and a Merchant Voucher Pack with a minimum of $250 spent!

2. Decathlon

After spending so much time cooped up at home, many of us are probably eager to start living a little more actively and healthily.

This comes as no surprise that the most popular Christmas gifts to give our sporty loved ones are some athletic gear they can use.

Luckily, Decathlon has budget-friendly gifts for dads, mums and even kids! Don’t miss out on this year-end Christmas sale of some sports gear including a junior punching ball and boxing gloves set, an adjustable dip bar training station 100, a light yoga mat and more.

You can also grab some Decathlon Christmas-themed gift cards and top them up in denominations from $10 to $250 to gift your family and friends!

3. Ferns N Petals

For a wide array of the most popular Christmas gifts this 2021 in just one place, you can count on Ferns N Petals.

From holiday treats, Christmas-themed cakes, and wreaths to hampers, you will definitely have something here for every one of your family and friends.

4. Godiva

Give your sweet-toothed friends one of the most popular Christmas gifts beyond 2021 – chocolates! The premium chocolate specialist Godiva, will be offering a holiday collection with sure-to-please festive packages.

This includes the limited-edition Holiday Chocolate Gift Box, the Holiday Chocolate Luxury Box, the Holiday Chocolate Bear Gift Box and so much more.

If you order before Dec 5, you can even enjoy a 15 per cent early-bird discount and 10 per cent off from Dec 6 to 24 with the purchase of any holiday products.

5. Mothercare

For new mums and dads, the most popular Christmas gifts are – of course – some baby products they can add to their nursery!

If you’re looking for Christmas promotions on baby goodies to buy for a loved one (or maybe even yourself), Mothercare is holding a year-end sale. Enjoy discounted prices and one-for-one deals on various baby essentials!

6. Retykle

Working with selected partners, Retykle will be offering daily special discounts, promotions, and giveaways this holiday season!

You can expect exclusive Christmas promotions such as wreaths, family photoshoots, bouncer chairs and more.

From Dec 1 to 24, you can tune in to Retykle’s Instagram page here to stay updated on the surprise item or promotion they will be offering at 8am daily.

7. Sony

Whether for your music-loving friends or loved ones who are into photography, Sony has most popular Christmas gifts this 2021.

Even better, Sony is actually offering various holiday promotions, exclusive free gifts and up to $4,000 cashback on selected products this festive season!

You can prepare useful tech gifts such as Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, ZV-1 digital camera, Xperia 1 III smartphone and more!

To find out more about the promotional prices of these products and some of the free gifts you can get, you can check here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.