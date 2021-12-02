Get Merry Ready: Gifts that will remind the loves of your life that you're always there for them

With the festive season just around the corner, AsiaOne and Parkway Parade are here to help you Get Merry Ready. Not sure what presents to buy for your nearest and dearest? We have a bunch of gift ideas that they — and you — will love.

While the past two years of celebrations may be different from what you've imagined, you don't have to compromise on the festivities this year.

This Christmas, deliver your love and appreciation to your loved ones through thoughtful gifts that they will surely appreciate.

Best part? You can get your Christmas shopping all covered in one stop at Parkway Parade, where there's something for everyone.

For your stylish besties

Wooden nutcracker ($34.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Red headband ($25), flower earrings ($32) and necklace ($35), Lovisa, L1

Nude belt ($39.90), Uniqlo, Basement

Sequinned top ($79.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Faux fur long vest ($1,699), J@Wardrobe, L2

Pink dress ($89), Southaven, L1

Snow flake decoration ($8.99), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Tweed dress ($269), ManneQueen, L2

Mascara ($15.90), Guardian, Basement

Red heels ($189), Jernn, L1

Patterned iPad cover ($119), The Digital Gadgets, Basement

Pink sunglasses ($78), Owndays, Basement

Gel nail with stones ($22.90), Watsons, Basement

Shimmery eyeshadow palette ($36.90), Guardian, Basement

Black handbag ($109), Aldo, L1

Pearl necklace ($59), Southaven, L1

Hooped earrings ($40), Lovisa, L1

Black flats ($159), Jernn, L1

Don't let the work-from-home lifestyle stop your girlfriends from looking gorgeous! Casual doesn't have to be dull — your BFFs can stay comfy yet stylish with Levi's classic 311 shaping skinny jeans and a cute gingham top with puffy sleeves from GG<5's new collection.

Complete their look with some gold-plated bracelets and dainty rings from Cotton On and perhaps a crystal cocktail ring from Swarovski.

With regulations easing up, a special date or girls' day out would require her to do some dressing up. A flowy dress from Mango at Isetan makes for a light and breezy look. Put your heart on the sleeve and sisterhood on the wrist with matching friendship charms and bracelets from Pandora — the new Disney and Harry Potter collections are sure to impress.

Wooden nutcracker ($34.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Cotton cap ($29.90), Uniqlo, Basement

Brown sunglasses ($78), Owndays, Basement

Monochromatic backpack ($250), black briefcase ($290), black travel pillow ($30), Samsonite, L2

Snowflake decoration ($8.99), Bed Bath & table, Basement

Camel utility jacket ($49.90), Uniqlo, Basement

Silver speaker ($419), The Digital Gadgets, Basement

Christmas t-shirt ($32.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Patterned shirt ($99), Ferraggus, Isetan, L1

Wireless headphones ($81), The Digital Gadgets, Basement

Aftershave ($19.90), reversible belt ($52.90), perfume ($49.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Brown phone case ($119), The Digital Gadgets, Basement

Grey sling bag ($80), Samsonite, L2

Black shoes ($89), Clark, Isetan, L1

Star tree-topper ($25.90), brown pants ($39.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Terracotta wallet ($99), brown coin purse ($59), Picard, Isetan, L1

For your health-conscious friends

We all have friends who inspire us to be more active and healthier in our lifestyle. You can thank them with gifts from Scoop Wholefoods — homemade organic kombucha that's packed with antioxidants and prebiotics, crunchy granola for a healthy breakfast and chocolate-coated fruits and nuts for when they feel peckish.

Living in the city means the hustle and bustle can leave us feeling drained often. The Cheong Kwan Jang Korean red ginseng extract from Wing Joo Loong is conveniently packed in sticks and one stick a day will help to boost their energy levels — great for days when they have to put in extra hours.

Drop by Eu Yan Sang and pick up some manuka honey — a healthier and great-tasting alternative to sugar. It's also known to improve the immune system and digestion.

If they enjoy exercising, refresh their wardrobe with new workout gear from Under Armour. The HeatGear armour no-slip waistband ankle leggings is super light, wicks sweat, and the high-rise no-slip waistband makes sure there won't be any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

If you're looking for exercise equipment, check out the sleek Gym EZ-tone desk from Aibi. The treadmill comes with a table so it can double up as a work desk and you can fold it to convert it into a standing table or sitting bench.

For your foodie friends who enjoy tea breaks

Christmas tree tin with shortbread ($12.80), Christmas bell tin ($13.95), Cold Storage, Basement

Christmas drawstring bag ($5), The Cocoa Trees, Basement

Perforated teddy chocolates ($6.95), Cold Storage, Basement

Chocolates in light-up box ($64.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Gingerbread cookie (from $7.50), Rive Gauche Patisserie, L3

Shimmer apron and mitten ($23.99), Santa bottle opener ($12.79), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Milk chocolate box with ribbon ($6.50), The Cocoa Trees, Basement

Percy Pig musical tin, $39.90, wooden nutcracker ($34.90), shortbread light-up house ($24.90), Marks & Spencer L2

Round carousel tin ($24.90), Famous Amos, Basement

Chocolates in star tin ($3.80), Panettone ($27), Cold Storage, Basement

Mug ($16.50 each), raspberry white chocolates ($24), macadamia white chocolates ($21), Scoop Wholefoods, L1

Iberico Black Truffle Crisps ($4.50), Iberico Ham & Fig Crisps ($4.50), Cold Storage, Basement

Milk and golden blond chocolates ($19.90), tin of snacks ($29.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Christmas tree tin ($11.90), Famous Amos, Basement

12 days Christmas bauble ($13.95), Cold Storage, Basement

Gingerbread man tin, ($19.90), Famous Amos, Basement

Festive goodies gift set ($36), Scoop Wholefoods, L1

Tree bottle opener ($12.79), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Milk chocolate ($6), The Cocoa Trees, Basement

If you have buddies who get a blissful sugar high on sweet treats, here's how you can make their day, or even their month. Impress them with Chalk Farm's Christmas specials such as their Pistachio and rose cake, Raspberry campari log cake and Chocolate chestnut log cake.

Cedele's Christmas catalogue also boasts a mouth-watering selection of festive treats, such as the Classic minced pies and Matcha chocolate cherry minced pies.

For friends who prefer lighter snacks, homegrown nuts bakery Pat's Oven offers a huge variety of unsalted, sweet and savoury nuts as well as dried fruits. Get their Garlic herbs cashew nuts, Chili macadamias and Earl grey chunks — they're sure to impress even the fussiest eaters.

And did you know Nespresso releases festive specials? This year, the brand worked with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz for a Iimited-edition collection inspired by the forest. Get all three flavours — Forest black, Forest fruit flavour and Forest almond flavour — for your favourite coffee aficionados.

For your loved ones who value chillax time

Wooden nutcracker ($34.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Candy cane reusable bubble bar ($14), Lush, L1

Mini diffuser ($34.95), Monty candle ($24.95), bon bon body butter ($19.95), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Room scent gift set ($59.90), black nebuliser ($149.90), Hysses, Basement

Snowman bath bomb ($14), Lush, L1

Yuan yang scenting clay trinklet ($39.90), Hysses, Basement

Paper diamond decoration ($7.50), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Advent calendar ($139), The Body Shop, Basement

Santa slipper ($25.90), Marks & Spencer, L2

Multi-function fan ($24.90), Gadget Top, Basement

Snow fairy bath bomb ($18), set of hand and body lotion and soap ($40), Lush, L1

​​​​​​Baubles set ($24.99), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

​​​​​Beeswax candle 100g ($35.90), candle 200g ($59.90), Hysses, Basement

Pastel-coloured towels ($18.95), Bed Bath & Table, Basement

Snow fairy lights bath bomb ($25), Lush, L1

Set of peppermint lip balm, hand sanitiser, castile liquid soap ($19.90), Watsons, Basement

Set of ultra facial cream, retinol micro-dose serum ($130, including corrective dark spot solution not seen in photo), Kiehl's, L1

Calendula toner, (gift with purchase), Kiehl's, L1

Foot care collection ($24.90), Watsons, Basement

Jingle bells bath bomb ($16), Lush, L1

Perfume hand cream ($6.90 per piece), The Face Shop, Basement

If the only private time your bestie has is in the shower, help them forget the stresses of the day and wind down for the night with some muscle-relieving or tranquillity bath salt blends from Scoop Wholefoods. You could even get them some pink clay and rose water for them to create a facial mask if they're into DIYs.

Bathtub soaks and scented candles go hand-in-hand for an ultra relaxing night. Christmas scents like Hot buttered rum (hot rum mixed with buttery vanilla scents) from Yankee Candle and Lush's Jingle bells bath bomb, which smells like baked Alaska, are perfect to add into a pretty little gift box.

Say yes to moisturised and taut skin for the year-end gatherings. Keep in tune with the holiday season and gift beauty advent calendars; who doesn't adore daily surprise gifts, right?

Take your pick from Clarins' 12 days of beauty surprises, which include their award-winning natural lip perfector, or Dr. Hauschka's Christmas advent calendar, which contains their oh-so-lovely Lavender sandalwood calming body cream and 23 other beauty products.

There's also Innisfree's limited edition Green holidays collaboration with California-based pop artist Steven Harrington; you'll find the brand's best-sellers and new makeup must-haves cased in delightful designs.

For the most important person — you

Quite often, we get so caught up with work, family and household chores that we forget that self-love is essential. While you're out shopping for your loved ones, pick something up for yourself as a reward for fighting your way through a tough year!

