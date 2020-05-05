We try out Singapore's first affordable 55-inch 4K smart TV

Now, I don’t want to say that an ongoing global outbreak is prime time to think about getting a new TV, but considering that you’ll be stuck at home for at least five more weeks (and perhaps even beyond that) you could probably use a sweet upgrade from an ageing screen still sputtering in the living room.

I mean sure, times are tough and income streams might be a tad bit unstable, but consider this: it’s a 55-inch smart TV that probably costs half the price of your mobile phone.

Plus, what a perfect time to #supportlocal! Singapore's own affordable gaming monitor makers PRISM+ are now makers of affordable TVs as well, and their newly-released flagship E55 model proves that they're up to the task.

Shockingly inexpensive at a smidge under $600, the TV should be a great addition in any household that needs its occupants well-entertained under current circumstances.

With that kinda price though, one really should adjust their expectations accordingly. Check out what our Unwrapped host Jarvis Quek liked and didn't like so much about the Prism+ 55-inch 4K Smart TV.

