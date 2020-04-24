This website makes it sound like you are back in the office again

With the circuit breaker extended until June 1, many of us won't be seeing our office anytime soon.

If you are missing your office, this website, imisstheoffice.eu, might be able to help.

What it does is that it plays a soundtrack of the familiar sounds of the office such as the buzz of the copier machine, the murmurs of chat, the odd telephone ring, and the shuffle of your colleagues.

You can even change the number of colleagues in the office (the maximum is 10) and activate certain sounds like the water cooler.

So if you are missing the office, hit this link here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.