What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 event

Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Aug 10, 9pm SGT. Thanks to the teaser image above, it is not hard to guess what new products are coming your way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is likely to be an iterative upgrade. Rumours suggest we are looking at a tougher and more durable ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the display, no in-display fingerprint sensor, a 7.6-inch QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLED foldable display, a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Other rumoured specs include 256GB/512GB internal storage space, 12/16GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, a rear triple-lens system, and an under-display 16MP selfie camera. There may not be a built-in S Pen slot for the Galaxy Z Fold4. Purported press renders reveal the three colour options coming to the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Like the Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is likely to have minimal design changes. Purported specs include a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED foldable display, a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, a 3,700mAh battery, 128/256GB internal storage, the dual-camera setup on the rear, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Real-world photos seem to suggest a less noticeable crease on the Galaxy Z Flip4, and renders reveal a metal chassis with protruding cameras. Leaked prices hint that the Galaxy Z Flip4 could be priced higher than its predecessor at launch. Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Z Flip4 in four different colours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung is rumoured to be revamping the Galaxy Watch lineup. The Classic model is said to be replaced by a Pro variant. This is later corroborated by the beta version of Samsung Health app, which reveals the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Consumers can look forward to a bigger battery, new version of the OneUI watch that is built on top of Wear OS 3, and support for 10W fast charging.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.