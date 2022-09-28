WhatsApp to roll out call links, testing secure encrypted video calling

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced two new features for WhatsApp.

Starting this week, WhatsApp will be rolling out call links so that users can share a link to start a call with a single tap.

This is similar to what Apple introduced in iOS 15 for FaceTime where iOS users can share a link to start FaceTime calls with friends.

WhatsApp is also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people.

End-to-end encryption is already implemented for text and voice messages, and audio and video calls.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.