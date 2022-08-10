WhatsApp rolls out 3 new privacy features

WhatsApp just announced three new privacy features.

Users can now leave group chats silently without notifying the entire group.

Only the admins of the chat group will be notified.

Users can also choose who can see when they are online on WhatsApp.

Both features will be rolling out to all users this month.

The third feature, screenshot blocking for View Once messages is being tested at the moment, and will be rolled out to users soon.

As the name suggests, recipients of the messages are unable to take a screenshot of View Once messages.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows you to edit text messages

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.