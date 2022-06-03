WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows you to edit text messages

WhatsApp could be introducing the option to edit text messages in a future update.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on an option that allows users to edit text messages.

While there is no indication that users can see the edit history, plans may change and the feature could be included in the final release.

It is also not known at the moment if there is a time window for people to edit their messages.

The ability to edit text messages is expected to be available for WhatsApp on Android, iOS and desktop. Rival messaging app Telegram introduced the feature more than six years ago.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.