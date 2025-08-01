Tanjong Katong Road South repair works completed, to reopen in phases from Aug 2: LTA, PUB

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the national water agency PUB have completed repair and safety assessments of the affected road sections along Tanjong Katong Road South, as well as the surrounding roads.

In a Facebook post uploaded by LTA on Friday (July 1), it stated in a joint statement with PUB, that the checks were conducted in consultation with the Building and Construction Authority, confirming that the roads are now safe for use.

"Road reinstatement works are ongoing, and the roads will reopen progressively," it said.

"Tanjong Katong Road South, from East Coast Parkway (ECP) to Mountbatten Road, will open to traffic on Saturday afternoon from 12pm, while the opposite direction, from Mountbatten Road to ECP, will open on Monday morning from 5am."

This comes after a vehicle fell into a sinkhole on Tanjong Katong Road on July 26. The woman driver was injured and taken to hospital.

The post also shared that liquefied stabilised soil — a mixture of soil, water, and cement commonly used to fill underground voids — has been applied to stabilise the ground over the past week.

Following this, a series of rigorous tests were conducted to assess the ground conditions and confirm that the area is safe for reopening.

Tests included probing to check for voids and weak ground, ground-penetrating radar surveys to detect subsurface abnormalities, and seismic surveys to map the density and stability of underground layers.

Additionally, bus services 36 and 48, which were temporarily diverted, will resume their original routing in the eastbound direction (towards Changi Airport and Bedok) on Saturday from 12pm.

"The bus services will resume their full original routing (including in the westbound direction towards the city via ECP) and serve all affected bus stops along Tanjong Katong Road South, Mountbatten, Amber, and Marine Parade Roads on Monday, from the start of service," the post stated.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu also took to Facebook to address the matter, while highlighting the hard work of the various agencies involved.

"Throughout the week, our agencies, PUB, the Land Transport Authority, and the Building and Construction Authority have been working around the clock to make the road safe again," said Fu.

"They have conducted extensive tests, including ground scans and stability checks, and I have been assured that the road will be safe for public use."

She also pointed out that some work to restore underground utilities will continue in the area, but these will be carefully managed to minimise inconvenience to residents and motorists.

Fu expressed her appreciation for the patience and understanding shown by residents and motorists, adding that "this has allowed the agencies to complete the necessary safety checks, assessments, and repairs."

