Spanish police recover bodies of father, son after plane crash

MADRID — The bodies of a pilot and his son were recovered after their biplane plunged into the sea off the Spanish island of Mallorca, police said on Sunday (Aug 3).

The two-seater Team Rocket F-4 Raider plane crashed into the sea in the Puerto Soller area on Saturday night.

The plane appeared to be performing stunts before the crash, Spanish media reported.

Divers searching for the pilot and his 13-year-old son located their bodies in the sea after a search on Sunday.

"At approximately 1pm (7pm in Singapore time) specialist divers from the Civil Guard recovered the lifeless bodies of the pilot and his son who accompanied him in a sea which reaches a depth of 30 metres and they have been transferred to the Puerto of Soller," the Spanish Civil Guard said in a statement.

The plane crashed around 8.20pm and an initial search by emergency teams was launched. When this failed to locate the pilot and his son, it was resumed at first light on Sunday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will be launched by police.

