'It was so gross': Man left disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Hougang restaurant

What was meant to be a typical dinner turned into a nightmare after a man discovered maggots in his soup while dining at a claypot restaurant in Hougang on Wednesday (July 30).

Speaking to AsiaOne, Leon Wee, said he was having dinner with his girlfriend at around 9pm when he encountered the "extra ingredient" in his dish.

"It was so gross. There were so many of it inside the soup," said the 29-year-old interior designer.

Wee explained that he did not finish the chicken herbal soup but instead filtered it, only to discover about 15 to 20 larvae in the broth.

According to Wee, the restaurant is located at Hougang Green Shopping Mall.

He added that while he had visited the eatery a couple of times before, this was the first time he had experienced something like this.

After spotting the maggots, Wee approached a waitress to provide feedback about the meal, but was only given an apology and an offer to offset the cost.

"They ignored it at first and didn't even check if I was alright, only offering to waive my dish which costs about $6 to $9," he said.

Wee said he suffered a stomach ache and vomited.

He added he was thankful his girlfriend was feeling alright in the wake of the incident, though she declined to comment.

$128 compensation

Since sharing his experience on his TikTok account, which has garnered over 107,000 views, Wee revealed that the restaurant reached out to him again — this time through a private account — to apologise for the incident.

"They apologised and sent me a text offering $128 out of goodwill after seeing my video, and also asked me to take (the video) down.

"Honestly, there is nothing much they can do to compensate. I have already consumed a meal which contained maggots."

He added: "I won't be going back there anymore, that's for sure. I just hope my video helps raise awareness about what people consume when eating out."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is currently looking into the matter, noting that "food safety is a joint responsibility".

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained," said the agency.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained," it said.

The agency added that members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report them via the agency's online feedback form.

AsiaOne has reached out to the restaurant for comments.

