WhatsApp is testing encrypted cloud backups on Android

Months after WhatsApp is reportedly working on encryption for cloud backups , the company has enabled the feature for beta users in the latest Android 2.21.15.

The end-to-end encrypted backup to Google Drive covers the chat history and media. Once Android users enable the feature, they are required to create a password to encrypt future backups or restore a backup.

Alternatively, Android users can use a generated 64-bit Encryption Key to restore the backup. A major drawback of this option is that WhatsApp will not be able to recover the backup if the user loses the encryption key.

WhatsApp is also working on a number of exciting new features which include multi-device support, Disappearing Mode, View Once , the ability to migrate chat history to another phone number , and chat history migration between iOS and Android.