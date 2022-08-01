Win cashback rewards with Google Pay's Lion City Cake game during National Day

Birthdays are best celebrated with cakes and presents. Google knows that, so in celebration of Singapore's 57th birthday, Google Pay users can now join the Lion City Cake in-app game to help an otter family decorate a cake and also win rewards, from Aug 1 to 14 2022.

Lion City Cake builds on Google Pay's popular Lunar New Year Huat Pals game but you won't be hunting for cute animal characters this time. In Lion City Cake, you'll be helping otters decorate a special Singapore birthday cake with iconic Singapore landmarks. These are unlocked by completing three tiers of tasks in any order:

Sending at least $10 to a friend who is on Google Pay.

Making a PayNow merchant transaction of at least $3 on Google Pay.

Making a FavePay merchant transaction of at least $3 on Google Pay.

Completing any task levels up your cake as well as gives you a chance to win a special voucher from brands such as Deliveroo, Klook, Guardian, Lazada, FairPrice, Irvin's, Flash Coffee, Ryde, Tada, and Kele. Completing all three tasks wins you a cashback voucher worth between $1.57 to $57.

On top of this, you can test your Singapore knowledge on the daily quiz. Get just three out of five of the questions right and get an additional voucher every day.

Sign up for Google Pay here and get started on your Lion City Cake!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.