Windows 11 is out and here is how users can get the free upgrade now

Microsoft‘s new and free operating system, Windows 11, is now being released. Devices that are shipped out with Windows 10 will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

However, it is worth noting that this new operating system requires at least Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs, Trusted Platform Module 2.0 support, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage space.

As Microsoft will be pacing themselves when it comes to the rollout of Windows 11, not all compatible existing PCs will be able to upgrade to the new operating system just yet. The full rollout will be complete by mid-2022, when every eligible device will be offered the free upgrade.

To get that free upgrade to Windows 11 now, follow these simple steps:

Use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to find out if your PC is supported. Back up important files and data. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to check for updates. If Windows 11 is available for your PC, there will be an option to download and install it.

There will be some who won’t see the option to download the operating system even though their PCs are supported. In that case, they can either wait for the option to become available, or manually download Windows 11 with one of the following options:

Windows 11 Installation Assistant

Windows 11 Installation Media (to make a bootable USB or DVD)

Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)

This is the start of an overhaul for Microsoft’s operating system, and many early adopters won’t want to sleep on it.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.