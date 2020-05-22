Work, video calls and TikTok challenges: Here’s how I put the Samsung Z Flip smartphone to the test

Clamshell phones were the phones to have back in the days before smartphones came into existence — there's just something cool about flicking 'em open.

In recent years, clamshell phones have evolved since the re-emerg of foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn't like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which unfolds into a tablet. Instead, it opens up into a 6.7-inch display, a modernised version of clamshell phones of yore, now packed with super cool features to boot.

While the Mirror Purple and Mirror Black variants dropped earlier this year in February, the Mirror Gold colourway releases this month — and it looks like it could be the next it phone that'll make constant cameos in our Instagram feeds. It's that elegant.

I was given the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Gold to try for a day, and here are some things I could effortlessly do on it.

Shoot a TikTok challenge

Right off the bat, I was won over by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with its ability to fold into an L-shaped angle for easy positioning on any surface to take photos and videos.

When folded in Flex Mode, it acts as a tripod on its own, so you don't actually need to invest in other equipment. Gone too were the days when I had to scramble to find books to prop up my phone to shoot TikTok challenges or IG live.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

There are various aspect ratios to shoot videos in as well, including the tall 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Stories. With a tap, it'll be scaled into the right size so there's no need to physically turn the phone to shoot in portrait or landscape mode.

I quickly put the phone to test by shooting a TikTok workout challenge on the phone — check out how it was shot with the phone folded halfway while propped upright on a stool.

Flex Mode also lets you create high or low angle pictures and videos. It's a simple process of double-tapping the screen to switch the camera’s preview window from the top half to the bottom half of the Galaxy Z Flip. Now you can capture that low-angle video to taking professional-looking top-down food shots.

Oh, and since everyone's cooped up at home during the circuit breaker, seize the chance to take a family photo with the Galaxy Z Flip. Fit everyone into the screen and show your palm to the camera to snap a photo.

Also, you could send videos or take selfies using the available animated AR emoji characters — that should put a smile on your friend's face.

You can also create your own My Emoji and select Mirror Mode to have it emulate your body movements when dancing for your next TikTok video.

Using it as a mirror

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

What I like about the new Mirror Gold is that the exterior is reflective enough to work as a mirror — especially handy for us girls!

Not that we need to check our face for lipstick stains now that we're all working from home these days, but it'll sure come into good use when the CB measures are lifted and we're out and about our daily lives again.

Using Duo for video chats

One way to stay connected to friends and family members during this CB period is through video calls. Unlike Apple's FaceTime though, Google's Duo works on both Android and iOS phones.

Just download the app and key in your phone number — once installed, a verification number will be sent via SMS.

If you're afraid of your video chats being hacked or spied on, all calls on the Duo are end-to-end encrypted, so you can make that confidential business meeting with the team, or hop on a video call with your loved ones without worrying about online safety.

Me, I used it to catch up with my colleagues and the video quality was pretty good. We could hear each other clearly without the usual glitch or feedback that comes with most mobile video call platforms.

Doing actual work on it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is intuitive and easy to use, even for a non-techie person like me. Web-browsing turned out smooth and fast — I could easily log in and have my work done on the fly.

Because it folds halfway, it looks like I'm working on a tiny laptop too and it'll sure induce some chuckles when your family sees you working on it. You'll type a lot faster if you flip it completely open, though.

Another cool thing you could do is activate the Multi-Active Window, where you can watch YouTube videos while working simultaneously. This is great when you're typing out a list of ingredients in real-time while watching your favourite YouTube chef explain what you'll need for that meal.

Need to take down notes during a Duo video meeting? Easy-peasy, just fold the Galaxy Z Flip halfway to prop it up, and you free up both hands to type all the meeting notes on the laptop. For a bit of fun, you can also use the AR Emoji characters as your mask on video chats.

Connect on social media platforms

Like any other millennial, I unwind after work by mindlessly scrolling through the feeds on my Facebook and Instagram.

Though the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display and is longer than the phone I'm currently using, it isn't that difficult to hold nor does it feel jarringly huge too.

Viewing a show in landscape mode was like watching it on a widescreen television — the details of each scene were clear and I enjoyed binge-watching my favourite show on it.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

Starting to have cabin fever? Another thing you can do on the Galaxy Z Flip is to prop up the phone in multiple angles and reimagine your home into a colourful wonderland with the AR Doodle.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone might just be the quarantine phone you never knew you needed, especially if you're using TikTok, Instagram and other social media as a means to get by this CB period.

You might have to note that the phone does come with a price tag of $1,998, but that's the price of entry for a device this unique. Its ability to fold halfway and stay upright on its own while using its camera functions definitely sets itself apart from all other foldable phones — or any other smartphone — already available in the market.

Find out more about the Galaxy Z Flip and its latest collaborations at https://www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Samsung.

melissagoh@asiaone.com