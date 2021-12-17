Xbox Game Pass gets new games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Firewatch in December

Game Pass subscribers are eating well this month.

Xbox Game Pass is adding a host of great games to its subscription service in December, but it’s losing a few too. While subscribers are gaining access to Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, Among Us’ cloud version and more this month, they’re also losing access to a few Yakuza games.

These games are joining Xbox Game Pass on Dec 16 — except for Among Us’ cloud version, which arrives one day early on Dec 15. Most of the games are supported on both Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass — which tend to offer slightly different games. Some are also supported via the Cloud, if you have access to it.

Here’s a full list of all the games coming to Game Pass this month:

Among Us (Cloud) — Dec 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Lake (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Record of Lodoss: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec 16

As with all things, we must take the good with the bad. The following games will leave Xbox Game Pass on Dec 31:

Pro Evolution Soccer 21 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In case you missed it, Xbox Game Pass has also added games like Halo Infinite, Stardew Valley, Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Final Fantasy XIII-2 earlier this month. Of the new games, we’d recommend Mortal Kombat 11 and Firewatch — both are fantastic picks for the holidays!

