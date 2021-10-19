The Xbox Series X mini fridge is real and available for pre-order now

What started as a joke has become a reality.

Initially teased back in April 2021, the Xbox Series X mini fridge is available for pre-order on Oct 19, 2021.

The catch? It's only available for folks in US, UK, and Europe. Priced in at US$99.99 (S$134.6), it's actually pretty decently priced. After all, this is a nice, practical way, to claim a stake in pop culture.

PHOTO: Twitter/aarongreenberg

The Xbox mini fridge has a capacity of 12 drink cans and also a small shelf section for snacks. In the front, there's even a USB port to charge your devices.

While its initial launch is for the traditional markets, Xbox is looking to expand regional availability in 2022, pending regulatory approvals and restrictions by market.

READ MORE: Xbox and Adidas announce questionable console-inspired sneaker collaboration

This article was first published in Geek Culture.