Xbox's Garfield-themed Xbox Series S celebrates his addition to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Contrary to popular belief, this new Garfield-themed Xbox Series S does NOT run on lasagna, though you should probably hide whatever's in your fridge just in case.

Two days ago, Xbox published a tweet on their official Twitter page announcing a sweepstakes for this flavourful next-gen console inspired by the popular orange feline, and it even comes with the character's iconic, ever-unimpressed expression. Frankly, I don't think Garfield needs any introduction - he's prominent enough as it is, having appeared in everything from daily newspaper comic strips to movies, merchandise and even games, such as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Coincidentally, this new Xbox Series S console was actually made to celebrate his addition to the game's roster, and users will be able to take part by following and retweeting the aforementioned post with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes.

Currently, it is not known if the commemorative consoles will be available for purchase outside of this campaign, but there's still a sizable window of time for you to stock up on the metaphorical lasagna if you'd like. According to the post, the campaign will be open for participation all the way till 8pm PT on Thursday, Dec 23, and Xbox has also provided a helpful page for rules and FAQs if you've got any. However, it does state that participants have to be over the age of 18 to take part.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.