Xiaomi confirms its next flagship phone will not come with a charger

Another Android phone maker is removing the charger from the retail box.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, confirmed in a Weibo post that the upcoming Mi 11 phone will not come with a charger. Similar to Apple, Xiaomi cited environmental concerns as the reason for not including a charger.

The Mi 11 phone is set to be announced tomorrow. Xiaomi mocked Apple two months ago on social media by stating that it didn't leave anything out of the box with the Mi 10T Pro. Now, it is doing the exact opposite.

PHOTO: Weibo/Lei Jun

Samsung is also rumoured to be removing the charger from its next flagship phone launch in January. Its social media ad, which boasted that Galaxy devices give what customers are looking for, has been removed.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.