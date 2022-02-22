Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G in Singapore

More than a week after the local release of its Note 11 lineup, Xiaomi is launching its Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note Pro 11 5G in Singapore, targeting a higher mid-range market.

The two phones share a few similarities with some of their Note 11 counterparts, including the 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor (and 16MP front camera) with the Note 11S. The Note 11 Pro also gets a 2MP depth camera, which the Pro 11 5G drops. The flat-edged design, taking some inspiration from the iPhone 12 and 13, is another similarity among the Note 11 Pro lineup.

The main distinguishing feature between both Note 11 Pros, though, is 5G support for the 11 Pro 5G. To enable this, it uses a Snapdragon 695, while the regular Note 11 Pro is powered a MediaTek Helio G96, similar to the Note 11S.

Finally, both phones feature a single storage choice of 128GB, while both phones will be getting 6GB and 8GB memory models.

Availablity and pricing

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G are available now through authorised Xiaomi stores as well as partner stores. The Note 11 Pro goes for $359 and $379 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM models, respectively, while the Pro 11 5G is selling for S$399 for 6GB and S$429 for 8GB.

In addition, buyers of Redmi Note 11 phones can also expect an extension of their free YouTube Premium trial, with the typical one-month free subscription going up to three months. Redmi Note 11 users can redeem these through the pre-loaded YouTube app on their phones and following the usual YouTube Premium membership instructions here.

And just to recap, these are some of the key specifications of the two Redmi Note 11 Pro devices:

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay w/ 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling Camera (rear) 108MP main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth 108MP main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Chipset Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G96 Battery 5000mAh w/ 67W turbo charging Memory and Storage 6GB / 8GB + 128 GB

