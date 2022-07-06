Xiaomi unveils its first Leica-branded phones, the 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra

The first trio of Leica-branded Xiaomi phones are officially announced in China.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the flagship model of the trio. It comes with one-inch Sony IMX989 50MP f/1.9 sensor with a 1.6-micron pixel size and OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with OIS, 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Preloaded on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are two photographic styles, Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is touted as the first Android phone to support Dolby Vision HDR recording for more vivid colours and better contrast.

Other specs include a unibody aluminium frame, an environmentally-friendly silicone leather with calfskin-like texture, IP68 water and dust resistance, a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 3D-cooling system, a 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired turbocharging, 50W wireless turbocharging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in classic black and verdant green.

The other two Leica-branded Xiaomi phones are the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro. Similar to the 12S Ultra, both phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro sport a 1/1.28-inch 50MP main camera with 1.22-micron pixel size.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED display, a 4,600mAh battery, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 12S has a smaller 6.28-inch FHD+ OLED Panel, a 4,500mAh battery, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens.

The Xiaomi 12S series is exclusive to China with prices starting from 5,999 yuan for the 12S Ultra, 4,699 yuan for the 12S Pro, and 3,999 yuan for the 12S.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.