Xiaomi unveils Mijia Glasses Camera with micro OLED display

Xiaomi just released the Mijia Glasses Camera on its crowdfunding platform for pre-order at an introductory price of 2,499 yuan (S$511).

The Mijia Glasses Camera has a Sony micro OLED silicon-based display with peak brightness of 3,000 nits and TUV certification for blue light levels. The user can see real-time translation between English and Mandarin.

Powering the Mijia Glasses Camera are a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 platform, 3GB RAM, and a 1,020 mAh battery which supports 10W wireless charging. It also has fast-charging technology where the flat battery can hit 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Other specs include a 50MP main camera with Quad Bayer pixel binning, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, up to 100 minutes of video recording, and native support for XiaoAI assistant.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with triple 50MP cameras and full charge in 18 minutes

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.