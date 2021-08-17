Xiaomi's new Mi 100W wireless charging stand costs less than $130

Xiaomi just unveiled a new 100W wireless charging stand.

The Mi 100W wireless charging stand allows you to place the phone in portrait or landscape mode to charge thanks to the dual-coil design.

It comes with protection against over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, over-temperature and electrostatic. In addition, it has foreign body detection, an extra protection layer of current calibration, and a dynamic fan.

At the moment, Xiaomi has no products in the market that can support 100W wireless charging. The Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi Mix 4 can charge wirelessly at their maximum supported rates of 67W and 50W respectively. Xiaomi claims the 4,500mAh battery of the Mi Mix 4 can be charged fully within 28 minutes with the 100W wireless charging stand.

The Mi 100W wireless charging stand is bundled with the Mi 120W charger and a 6A USB cable. It will be available for purchase in China for 599 yuan (S$125). There is no word on its global availability.