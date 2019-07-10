You'll have to answer a quiz about the Mate 30 Pro if you want to register your interest

If you can get past the fact that you won’t be able to use Google apps and services (the loophole’s closed too, sorry), then by all means, get Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro.

Folks in Singapore will soon be able to purchase Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone for the flagship price of $1,298. But there are some caveats you should know about before you can even get your hands on what is officially the best smartphone shooter.

First off, there’re only a limited number of Mate 30 Pros available — only 200 customers will be chosen to be part of an exclusive group who’ll be able to test out and purchase the phone in a private event.

And if you do want to be one of the lucky few invited, you’ll have to first register your interest for the Mate 30 Pro on the Huawei website before Oct 16.