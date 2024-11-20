'1 pair in, 1 pair out': Desmond Tan reduces shoe collection by 80% after fatherhood

People collect all sorts of things, from rocks to stamps, and actor Desmond Tan used to be a self-proclaimed hoarder of shoes.

But things had to change to make room for his baby and her nursery, the 38-year-old told AsiaOne in a recent interview.

"I used to have 100 pairs of shoes. I had a walk-in wardrobe taking up three walls, and one of it was filled with shoes, I'm not joking" he explained, adding that he would also showcase shoes in a cabinet.

"It came to a point where I realised I'm a hoarder, I just wanted to buy shoes and I came up with crazy excuses."

Desmond told himself that if he only wore one pair of shoes daily, they'd wear out and "eventually disintegrate", but if he rotated between 10 pairs, they'd all look as good as new for longer.

"When marriage came and the baby came, I had to make some configuration changes to make sure I could fit the nursery in my house," he said.

"I did forgo my shoes, not my entire collection, but a big amount. Right now I have about 20 to 30 pairs."

And it's not gonna balloon back up to 100 again either, because Desmond now has a "one-in-one-out policy" with his shoes.

When he finds a pair of shoes he has "a true love" for, he has to decide which of his existing pairs he has to give up.

"I have to seriously think, 'Oh, that pair of white shoes I don't wear that often, and I have a few white pairs, so I'll forgo it to get this black pair'."

Not sacrifices, but changes

Desmond is part of the upcoming reality show #MindOurBusiness where he opens a fashion pop-up with fellow celebs Hazelle Teo, Lee Teng and Carrie Wong.

Other than cutting down on his pairs of shoes, fatherhood hasn't changed his sense of style much — he said he's not about to go dress like an "uncle" — but it has changed his travelling habits.

"I used to believe in taking OOTDs (outfit of the day shots) and I believed in planning my outfits when I travel. I would plan out my day one to day 10 outfits for a holiday," he said. "But on my recent trip to Osaka with my wife and baby, I travelled so light that I only brought one pair of white shoes. Never before."

Desmond said he wouldn't consider what he's done sacrifices, but changes instead.

"I realised that everything is about perspective. I really enjoyed the trip and being in the moment."

Desmond said he still enjoys fashion and considers dressing his daughter up as one of his "biggest joys".

"My wife and I buy a lot of stuff to dress her up in, and when we bring her out to meet family and friends, I really enjoy it when people look at her and say, 'How cute. I like what she's wearing.'"

He thinks that inculcating a good sense of fashion and aesthetics in her now will help in the future, were she to become an architect or interior designer, or just something to "help her soul" build good taste.

Desmond also wants his daughter to look back at her baby photos when she's older thinking she used to dress well and look good in the past.

But those photos are just for Desmond and those close to him, as he believes in giving his daughter privacy.

"Because of my work I have no choice but to share everything about myself," he said. "But for her, I want her to keep this precious gift that is privacy."

Desmond, Hazelle, Lee Teng and Carrie's store, located at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #02-45, is open on Nov 23 and 24 from 1pm to 6pm, with a grand bazaar on Dec 1 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

All proceeds will go to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

#MindOurBusiness will premiere on April 22 next year at 8pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on demand for free on Mewatch the same day.

