11 new K-dramas showing now and in March, and where to catch them

If you're staying home more often now because of the coronavirus, you don't have to worry about being bored. Six new Korean dramas were just launched on streaming platforms Viu and Netflix, and another five are scheduled to premiere this week and in March.

River Where The Moon Rises

Premiered Feb 15

Born as a princess but raised as a soldier, young Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun from Bring It On, Ghost) sets out on a tour of the kingdom with her mother the Empress, during which they arrive at a village where they meet General On Hyeop and his son On Dal (Ji Soo from Strong Girl Bong-soon).

Sharing with him her goal of becoming Goguryeo's first queen with her intellect and confidence, the straightforward On Dal laughs at her lofty dreams as women do not engage in state affairs in those times.

Meanwhile, the Empress seeks help from General On Hyeop due to the schemes lurking in the kingdom, but the two are assassinated in the process. The story follows Pyeonggang's quest to uncover the dark and dangerous conspiracies.

River Where The Moon Rises is available on Viu.

Sisyphus

Premiered Feb 17

Genius engineer Han Tae-sul (Cho Seung-woo) is saved by heroine Gang Seo-hae (Park Shin-hye) and learns some dangerous truths. He finds out that he has invented a time machine in the future, and some mysterious individuals are trying to kill him in the present day.

Putting her life on the line, Seo-hae promises to save Tae-sul and the world. It's a race against time as the pair try to prevent the fall of Korea.

Sisyphus is available on Netflix.

The Penthouse 2

Premiered Feb 20

Three moms unveil their secret desires to elevate their lives. Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) will do anything to take revenge on the adults that have wrecked her child's life. Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) may have cultivated a successful career as a classical singer, but her daughter seems to lack the same talent.

Yoon-hee (Eugene) refuses to have her daughter inherit poverty and devastation, so she tries everything she can to move into the Penthouse.

The Penthouse 2 is available on Viu.

Beyond Evil

Premiered Feb 20

Jaded policeman Lee Dong-sik (Shin Ha-kyun), once a capable detective, has been demoted to performing menial tasks at Manyang Police Substation. He is just beginning to settle into a peaceful life when his new superior Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo from Hotel Del Luna) gets transferred in. An elite detective with admirable qualities, and a father who is the star candidate to be next chief of the National Police Agency, Joo-won seems to have it all.

When a string of gruesome killings occurred, a pattern - oddly reminiscent of some cold serial-murder cases from 20 years prior - takes shape. Dong-sik and Joo-won team up, vowing to stop this vicious culprit in his tracks. As their investigation proceeds, they are forced to look far deeper than what the evidence suggests, questioning the culpability of all those surrounding the case, including their own.

Beyond Evil is available on Viu.

Vincenzo

Premiered Feb 20

Anti-hero Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki) is a consigliere to the Italian mafia. When he ends up in Korea, he encounters a few odd neighbours and gets embroiled in a fight against a formidable opponent. With lawyer Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been), they punish evil with evil and seek revenge.

Vincenzo is available on Netflix.

Times

Premiered Feb 21

Jung-in (Lee Joo-young from Itawon Class) follows her father's footsteps to become a renowned reporter. Everything goes well for her and her family until the day after her birthday in 2019, when something from the past inexplicably changed. In turn, it overturns her whole life.

In her new reality, her father was assassinated in the 2015 presidential election, her house is now a rural apartment, and she finds herself a journalist in a small web news company. Nobody listens to her and everyone assumes she is mentally ill.

However, an accident happens, and with a telephone, she contacts a man Jin-woo (Lee Seo-joon), who claims to be from 2015. Through the phone, she collaborates with him to save her father from the assassination.

Times is available on Viu.

You Make Me Dance

Premieres Feb 26

Song Shi-on (Chu Young-woo) is an aspiring contemporary dancer who has just been kicked out of his family home. He decides to pursue his ambition and ends up sharing a rooftop apartment with money-lender Jin Hong-seok (Won Hyung-hoon).

Spending time with Shi-on in his rooftop apartment changes Hong-seok's perspective on life, and the duo forms a close bond that eventually turns romantic.

However, the affections of CEO Cha Sa-jang (Lee Soo-ryun) and the jealousy of senior student Jung-hun (Lex) threatens to derail their fledgling love story.

You Make Me Dance will be available on Viu.

Dear. M

Premieres Feb 27

An anonymous confession posted in a university community board led to a widespread commotion and curiosity about M, the author of the post.

Business student Ma Joo-ah (Park Hye-soo) attends the same university as her childhood friend Cha Min-ho (Jaehyun from NCT), a computer science student. While she is not keen about pursuing a relationship, things do not always go as planned.

Dear. M will be available on Viu.

Mouse

Premieres March 4

The drama tells the story of a justice-seeking rookie detective Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi) whose life changes completely after he meets a psychopath serial killer.

The show also questions whether humans are able to identify psychopaths through a DNA test of the foetus in the womb, and if so, would they then give birth to the child knowing what they will become?

Mouse will be available on Viu.

Great Real Estate

Premieres March 25

Hong Ji-ah (Jang Na-ra) is the owner of a real estate agency. Not only does she have beauty and brains, she also has a special ability to see spirits and perform exorcism on them. Hence, her agency focuses on acquiring haunted properties.

She meets Oh In-bum (Jung Yong-hwa from CN Blue in his first drama since leaving military service), a quick-witted con-artist who doesn't believe in the existence of ghosts, but uses them to scam others out of their wealth.

Great Real Estate will be available on Viu.

Summer Guys

Premieres March 31

This idol-studded drama revolves around four youths (played by Jeong-shin from CNBlue, Shin Won-ho from Cross Gene, Kwon Hyun-bin from JBJ, Kang Mi-na from IOI and GuGuDan, and Lim Na-young from IOI and Pristeen) with different personalities getting together to revive an old cocktail bar at the beach.

Summer Guys will be available on Viu.

