11 things to look out for in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Marvel Studios finally delivered the first official trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film that will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While the Ant-Man movies tend to be relatively small scale when compared to other movies in the MCU, Quantumania looks like it’ll have massive implications, especially with the official introduction of the saga’s big bad – Kang.

Here’s all the cool stuff we spotted in the trailer to get hyped up for the film.

1) He saved the universe, but Ant-Man is still kind of a nobody

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

He might be high-fiving kids and getting a few glances on the street, but we see that Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is still living a mostly humble life, despite having helped save the world a couple of times. This recalls the scene in Avengers: Endgame where Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) tries to get some kids to take a picture with Ant-Man.

In the trailer, a café manager even mistakes Scott for Spider-Man. At least we know that this takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world has forgotten Peter Parker.

2) Employee of the Century at Baskin Robbins

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Scott gets crowned “Employee of the Century” at Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream store he worked at after getting out of jail. In the first Ant-Man, Scott is fired after the store manager discovers his criminal record. However, it seems like the two are making amends after the manager finds out that Scott is an Avenger.

Maybe Scott can get more Mango Fruit Blasts out of this deal.

3) Humanitarian General Science Award

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, Hope van Dyne / Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) seems to be doing great. We see her attending a gala with Scott for the Humanitarian General Science Award, no doubt for her valuable contributions to the world of science.

4) Cassie Lang designs a Quantum Beacon

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The trailer also introduces us to Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, replacing Emma Fuhrmann who played the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Cassie seems to be a brilliant tinkerer capable of building fantastical gadgets, as she shows off a “satellite for deep space, but quantum”. Unfortunately, this device ends up sucking Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), as well as Scott and Cassie Lang, into the Quantum Realm.

5) We see more of the Quantum Realm

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

It would seem that upon being pulled into the Quantum Realm, the gang is split into two groups, with Scott and Cassie ending up with each other. As they explore the Quantum Realm, we see that the dimension has diverse landscapes with some interesting flora and fauna.

Scott and Cassie also come face-to-face with a colourful cast of characters, including robed robots and an android with a glowing orb for a head.

6) A connection to the Ten Rings?

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

We’ve seen this ring motif before at the TVA in Loki. But it could also be connected to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

After all, we know from Shang-Chi’s mid-credits sequence that the Ten Rings aren’t vibranium nor do they have ties to any mystical or alien origin. Could it be possible that they come from the Quantum Realm?

7) Kang has an army

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

In Loki, we got hints that Kang would be a formidable foe thanks to his cunning and his futuristic technology. But in the Quantumania trailer, we see that he’s also raised his own army of soldiers complete with futuristic tech.

How will our heroes stand up to such a tremendous force?

8) A glimpse of Kang’s comic-accurate suit

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

We also get glimpses of Kang himself, sporting a comic-accurate purple and green suit. He’s even got the blue faceplate! In close-up shots of Kang, we see that he also has facial scars that bring him even closer to his comic-book appearance.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang as cold, calm, and menacing. It shows us his range along with how he approaches the character differently from the role he played in Loki.

9) Bill Murray’s secret role in Quantumania

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

We also get to see Bill Murray in the trailer. We still don’t know much about the character he’s playing, but there are rumours that he might be a former lover of Janet from her time in the Quantum Realm.

He could also be playing Krylar, a character from the Microverse (the comic equivalent of the MCU’s Quantum Realm) who made a machine that can generate a physical form of anybody’s worst fears.

10) Dozens of Ant-Men!

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

There’s a brief scene in the trailer where we see Scott running alongside many other versions of Ant-Man. Could this be a phenomenon of the Quantum Realm? Or a new power that Scott develops while in the Quantum Realm? Or maybe it’s multiverse related?

More likely it’s a demonstration of Kang’s ability to perceive and manipulate time, showing us how he observes the outcomes of every choice and uses that information to ensure his victory.

11) Stature’s MCU debut in Quantumania

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Finally, Quantumania gives Cassie her own superhero suit, marking her debut as Stature.

This foreshadows Cassie’s own superhero team—Young Avengers—where she joins the ranks of other young heroes like America Chavez, Kate Bishop, Elijah Bradley, and more.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on Feb 17, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.