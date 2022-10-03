Marvel upgrades Armor Wars series to movie

Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars series is being turned into a full-length film.

According to sources, the studio was committed to getting the story told the right way and in that process realised that a feature was better suited for the project. Like all Marvel movies, it is intended for a theatrical release.

Armor Wars stars Don Cheadle, who will be reprising his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine. Yassir Lester, who was head writer on the series, will remain as the movie’s scribe. Currently, no director has been officially attached to the film.

Little is known about the upcoming movie, but Armor Wars will likely be based on the seven-issue Iron Man story arc written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton. The original story was focused on the idea of various armor suits falling into the wrong hands. The initial series was set to address the aftermath of Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame too.

This is not the first time Marvel has pivoted the development of a title in this way. Hawkeye was originally conceived as a feature film before it got turned into a Disney+ series.

No release date has been attached to the new film but it will presumably be set during the recently-announced Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cheadle’s next Marvel appearance will be in Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and is scheduled to debut in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.