12 Netflix anime titles to watch in 2022

Netflix has been beefing up its anime library for the past few years, including plenty of exclusives. 2022 is no different, with a slew of new launches and continuation to popular series announced for the year during the recent live stream of Netflix Anime Japan Day one and Day two.

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Ghost in a Shell, and Kakegurui will be pleased that new chapters in their stories are coming out soon. Check out Netflix’s anime slate coming in 2022 below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN, Episodes 13 – 24

The second batch of the Netflix-produced Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN premieres in the later half of 2022. Episodes 13 – 24 continues the legacy of the Joestar family with Jolyne, as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Episodes 13 – 24 launches in late 2022. Catch up on the first 12 episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN as you wait.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Season 2

Season 2 of the near-future science fiction Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 continues the story of fully prosthetic cyborg Motoko Kusanagi as she take on cyberbrain crime in the year 2045. After tracking down a source in California, Major Motoko Kusanagi and her Public Security Section 9 crew head back to Tokyo as the posthuman threat grows bolder.

Season 2 releases on May 23. While you wait, stream Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 1 on Netflix.

Ultraman – Season 2

Decades ago, a hero from the stars left this world in peace. Now, the son of Ultraman must rise to protect the Earth from a new alien threat. He is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro – and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on the new alien threat.

Season 2 premieres April 14. Stream Ultraman Season 1 on Netflix now.

Spriggan

The legendary comic book which took the 90s by storm has been vividly reimagined in 2D animation and 3D CG. Spriggans are the elite secret agents of an organisation working to seal away relics of an ancient civilisation to prevent its power from being misused by others. Follow their struggle as they battle greedy corporations and individuals in this undertaking.

Originally planned to launch in 2021 (delayed), Spriggan will start streaming on June 18.

Vampire in the Garden

In a world where humans fight vampires for survival, there exists a legend that once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Eden. This is the story of a young girl, Momo, and a vampire, Fine, who had a fateful encounter and set out on a journey to find paradise, Eden.

Another delayed title, Vampire in the Garden premieres May 16.

Kakegurui Twin

The story of Kakegurui is set in Hyakkou Private Academy, a high-class elite school where the students are evaluated solely on their gambling skills. Those who fail, fall into debt, become house slaves and have to pay back the debt with their life.

Kakegurui Twin is a spinoff of the series, which is set before the timeline of the original. Here, you’ll follow Mary Saotome as she starts out in Hyakkou Private Academy.

Kakegurui Twin is expected to launch in August 2022. You can stream the original stories, Kakegurui Season 1 and 2, on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh

An original Netflix spinoff of The Seven Deadly Sins series, part one of this movie series launches sometime in 2022. You’ll be following the story of Meliodas’s son, Tristan, in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh when it goes live later this year.

Baki Hanma – Season 2

In Season 1, to gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki Hanma enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained. Now in Season 2, as Baki continues towards the showdown with his father, he’ll face Pickle, a Neanderthal from the Cretaceous era. This martial arts series is sure to thrill with its cinematic fight scenes.

Season 2 is releasing later in 2022, but you can catch Baki Hanma Season 1 on Netflix.

Tiger & Bunny 2

11 years after the original anime about superheroes for hire, comes Tiger & Bunny 2. The original story is set in 1978 New York, and veteran hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi (Wild Tiger) is paired with rookie hero Barnaby Brooks Jr. as the pair share the same superpower. But the pair have trouble working together, constantly clashing over their philosophies on what it means to be a superhero.

In season 2, with the number of superheroes increasing around the world, how will these two fare?

Tiger & Bunny 2 launches April 8. The original Tiger & Bunny is available on Netflix now.

Kotaro Lives Alone

A lonely little boy moves into a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the broke manga artist who lives next door. It explores social topics of living in Japan, in an endearing and humourous manner.

Stream all ten episodes of Kotaro Lives Alone on Netflix now.

Thermae Romae Novae

Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally time travels to present-day and Edo-era Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture. This comedy series was originally planned for 2021, but its launch has been delayed to this year.

Thermae Romae Novae streams from March 28.

Bubble

An original anime film by Director Tetsuro Araki and WIT STUDIO (the minds behind the hugely popular Attack on Titan anime), Bubble is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Tokyo has become a battlefield for parkour team battles.

In the midst of this, young parkour ace Hibiki meets Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. Their encounter changes the fate of the world.

Bubble is available on Netflix from April 28.

Coming in 2023: Akuma Kun

Akuma-kun is the story of a boy trying create a society where humanity realizes it’s true potential and lives happily, with the help of some unlikely allies. Coming out in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.