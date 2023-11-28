15 current and ex-TV stars including Jack Neo, Terence Cao and Tang Miaoling collaborate in new sales livestream channel

Viewers of ex-Mediacorp actor Terence Cao's Sibay Shiok sales livestream may be used to seeing the five members, including Dawn Yeoh, Collin Chee, Jason Oh and Peter Yu, creating entertaining moments while selling various products.

You can now expect to see more celebs in their sales livestreams following their merger with veteran local director Jack Neo to create the platform Star Live.

At the press conference today (Nov 28) announcing their collaboration, Terence said: "Jack is one of the most, if not the most, hardworking man I have ever seen in my life. His head runs faster than his body. He wants to do so many things that every time he wants to do something, he is meticulous and detailed and it's done to the best of his ability. I am 56 years old now and I have no direction in life, so it's better to follow a man with direction, right?"

The event was attended by their stellar cast of livestream hosts, including current and ex-TV stars Tang Miaoling, Henry Thia, Vincent Ng, Tracy Lee, Angela Ang, Dawn, Collin, Jason and Peter, Yes933 DJ Yutaki Ong, social media influencers Nicole Chang Min and Simonboy and entrepreneur Tommy Wong.

Terence added that Jack and Henry motivated him to start his own livestreaming shows when he left Mediacorp. He also asked Dawn to join him because they couldn't find work for eight to 10 months after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I told Dawn that once we started doing livestreaming, there is no turning back. Whether we have any chance to act again, we would never know… That's the life of actors, we have to live with uncertainty. We have a choice to turn around by doing livestreaming, and as long as we do it, there will be merchants coming to support us," Terence said.

He added that he was glad Dawn was invited to act in her first leading role in a movie after doing livestreaming shows for close to three years. Upon hearing this, Dawn broke down in tears on stage.

Dawn is in the local movie King of Hawkers, which will be shown in theatres during Chinese New Year next year.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jack thanked Terence for working together with him.

He added that he also wants to provide filming opportunities to the celebs past and present who are hosting the Star Live livestreaming shows.

"I actually consider Star Live as the second JTeam," he said, earning cheers and applause from Terence and participating celebs.

The JTeam was famous in the 90s and comprised Jack's proteges Mark Lee, Henry and Patricia Mok.

Jack added: "We have a lot of talents. There are those who can dance, who know wushu… there are even those who can take over Henry Thia… I have such a pool of talents, why would I be worried about not finding actors for my movies?"

He also shared that with these talents, there are more opportunities for him to create movies of different genres, including horror, action and family-oriented.

Jack also has plans to include his walking livestreams Pa Pa Zhou into Star Live.

He said: "Star Live is not just a livestreaming platform, it can also include movies and exercise. When we gradually merge these three components together, we would be a force to reckon with."

