'I am willing to start from zero': Ex-TV actor Collin Chee on returning to acting after 27 years

Many of us make career switches, but how many return to their old craft nearly three decades later?

Earlier today (Oct 6), former TV star Collin Chee, who has not acted in 27 years, posted on Instagram a photo with his old friend and veteran Singaporean actor Hugo Ng, and shared his reflections about acting together in the new movie King of Hawkers.

Collin entered showbiz after becoming a finalist in Star Search in 1993 and left in 1996. In recent years, together with his two sons, he started Spikes of Love, a community where people sample durians together.

The 56-year-old wrote in his post's caption: "I enjoyed watching Hong Kong dramas when I was young, and I never dreamt that a few decades later, I will be acting in Cantonese in a movie titled King of Hawkers. Since this opportunity came to me, I must do thorough preparation. I don't know what the outcome will be, but I told myself to do my best and not disappoint other people.

"Since leaving Television Corporation of Singapore (now Mediacorp) in 1996, I appeared in guest roles once or twice but I mostly lost touch with the entertainment industry.

"Twenty-seven years is a long time. Returning to showbiz this time, I carry with me the experiences from the ups and downs over the past 27 years, but I also have a heart full of curiosity and I am willing to start from zero. Collin, you can do it!"

Directed by local director Kelvin Sng, King of Hawkers centres around Zhang Nala (Dawn Yeoh), who returns to Singapore from Hong Kong to restart her life at her family-run bak chor mee stall after divorcing her rich playboy husband (Collin).

When a multinational company organises a competition to buy over Nala and other hawkers' recipes and businesses, they work together to retain their legacy.

[[nid:650784]]

Hugo plays Liu Derong, who is the owner of zi char stall Ah Lau Cantonese Cuisine and also chairman of the hawker centre's management committee. As someone who is extremely confident of his cooking skills, Derong is egoistical, stubborn and often gets into conflicts with his son Desheng (Asher Su).

Collin also gave special thanks to Hugo, 64, in his caption: "Thanks Hugo bro! I was visiting Hugo at the set, and also to learn from him. I want to thank him for taking out precious time to share about his acting techniques. At night, after filming, he invited me to sing at a karaoke pub and relax."

Hugo was a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (now Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit. He ventured to Hong Kong showbiz in 1987, where he signed on with TVB

Collin and Hugo gathered in April together with local former actress Cherie Lim, who was their fellow cast member in 1994 telemovie Strike Back.

King of Hawkers is currently in production and also stars veteran singer-actresses Mimi Choo and Liu Lingling, and local actors Ryan Lian and Das DD.

It will be released during Chinese New Year next year.

ALSO READ: 'He is the idol of our era': Liu Lingling hints at possible romance with Hugo Ng in new movie

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.