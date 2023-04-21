Hugo Ng, Cherie Lim and Collin Chee reunite 29 years after 1990s telemovie Strike Back

It's heartwarming to see old friends gather, especially if they bring back fond memories for us.

Yesterday (April 20), former actor Collin Chee shared a photo and a video of him having a sumptuous dinner with some of his old friends from his actor days, including Hugo Ng, Cherie Lim, Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping.

Collin, who's in his mid-50s, posted a photo taken together with Cherie and Hugo at the dinner, as well as a poster from the 1994 telemovie Strike Back, writing: "The most explosive telemovie back in 1994. [The cast] meet again 29 years later."

He added: "There is no wordy quote about friendship, but only free-flowing conversations and merry laughter."

Collin entered showbiz after becoming a finalist in Star Search in 1993 and left in 1996 to be a football manager. In recent years, he started Spikes of Love with his two sons, which says it is 'the world's first durian community' where people sample durians together.

Hugo has been largely based in Hong Kong since 1995 and acting in Hong Kong dramas. However, he bought an HDB flat in Sengkang in 2021 for $700,000 for his son who is settling down here.

Former model Cherie graduated from the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation's ninth drama acting course in 1989. She left acting after working on Young Justice Bao in 1994 and married local billionaire Peter Lim in 2004.

ALSO READ: Madeline Chu, Sean Say, John Hung: 1991 ad of top 20 popular artistes stirs nostalgia

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.