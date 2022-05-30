'Stupid if don't buy': Hugo Ng pays $700k in 1 shot for HDB flat with 2 living rooms

Veteran actor Hugo Ng, 62, has spent around $700,000 on a 1,400 sq ft HDB flat in Singapore. And he reportedly paid for it in one lump sum.

While it isn't clear what type of flat the 62-year-old purchased, he reportedly told Hong Kong media that his new home boasts three bedrooms and — very uniquely — two living rooms.

The apartment may be an executive apartment — which have larger living areas and were first built in the 1980s and phased out in 2005 — or a jumbo flat, where two units are combined into one.

Last year, he told local media that he had bought a home in Sengkang.

The semi-retired star, who was born in Singapore, bluntly explained that there are government subsidies in place, and one would be stupid not to buy homes from HDB.

The reason for his purchase is his 24-year-old son Justin, who intends to work in Singapore after finishing his studies overseas.

Hugo spent a large part of his life abroad as his family moved to Hong Kong when he was seven months old.

In 2019, Hugo had planned to retire in Penang with his wife, former actress Lily Chung. He rented a 4,000 sq ft mansion for a monthly rental fee of 8,500 ringgit (S$2,800) for a year in Penang, Malaysia.

However, just three months after the move, Hugo and his family were unable to return to Penang after completing his work abroad because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rest of the rental fees were paid in vain.

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao, he revealed that his son likes living in Singapore and he also felt that it would be suitable for Justin to live here.

He previously also said he was leaning towards the idea of purchasing a property in Singapore.

ALSO READ: Hugo Ng says his good looks opened doors to leading roles but it's not necessarily a good thing

jaelynchin@asiaone.com