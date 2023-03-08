$180,000 in 50 minutes: Wang Lei holds livestream to raise funds for Johor flood victims

Floods have ravaged the state of Johor over the last week, leaving up to 40,000 displaced from their homes and five dead.

Local getai singer and actor Wang Lei stepped up to support victims by hosting a livestream that ended up collecting double his initial goal in donations, the 61-year-old wrote on Facebook yesterday (March 7).

"We did it, we collected RM600,000 (S$180,000) in just 50 minutes for the flood victims in Malaysia," he wrote.

"Originally, we wanted to raise RM300,000 in funds, but raised RM600,000 in just 50 minutes of live broadcast (so far, the money is still coming in), far beyond the original target of RM300,000."

Wang Lei thanked netizens "from all over" for their contributions and detailed how the money would be distributed, to avoid a repeat of 2021 when he was questioned about the recipients of his donation.

He explained: "Two years ago, I also raised RM750,000 for flood victims in Malaysia, but unfortunately I was attacked by some people, saying that I didn't list down [how the RM750,000 was given out].

"At that time, I was thinking to myself, not only have I listed the RM750,000, but every time we donated to a place, we would shoot a video to prove that the money was spent there. But it doesn't matter, I think I have a clear conscience, God is watching what we do!"

He added that he initially didn't want to "interfere" with the flood relief as he is a Singaporean instead of a Malaysian, and also as a livestreamer, he didn't want to receive attacks from netizens.

But he relented after numerous calls from netizens requesting him to help and also after seeing the devastation left behind by the floods.

"This time, I will not go to buy [relief supplies] myself, but will hand it [the funds] over to the volunteer team in Malaysia," he added.

Wang Lei also thanked Malaysian former badminton player Lee Chong Wei for his support during the donation drive.

Singapore-based Malaysian actor Yao Wenlong also took to his Instagram on Saturday to appeal for donations, writing that "disaster relief supplies such as mattresses, sheets, pillows, diapers, baby milk powder, drinking water, and dry food are urgently needed".

The 52-year-old added: "Due to the continuous rain and rising water levels, many roads can no longer be opened to traffic," and urged his audience to provide support to the Malaysians who were in the affected areas.

Wenlong also provided a bank account from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Johor State Committee for donations to be sent to.

