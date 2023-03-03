Natural lighting in toilet, customised sink: Walk through Yao Wenlong's new JB house

He's got a shiny new home, but only one room has been graced by Yao Wenlong's personal touch. Can you guess which it is?

Wenlong gave reporters a guided tour in a video by 8World, where he introduced his latest 'attraction' in Johor Bahru — his new abode.

The 52-year-old veteran Malaysian actor began his tour by first introducing the living room, a spacious area with a long, L-shaped grey couch facing a large television.

"Regarding the curtain, the sofa, the colour of the cabinets and the arrangement of furniture, I know nothing," Wenlong told 8World. "There's only one thing in the living room that I've chosen myself, and that's the TV."

Explaining his choice of the 86-inch screen Wenlong said: "The reason why I chose such a big TV is because I'm near-sighted. In the past, whenever I watched TV, I would always have to wear glasses, but with this, I don't need to."

He also brought reporters to look at his kitchen, which was specifically developed for his wife who enjoys cooking a lot.

It comes equipped with a sliding door to prevent oil or food smells from permeating the home, while the cupboards and cabinets are made of aluminium.

Unable to part with the fridge from his old home, he also brought it to the new residence, Wenlong shared.

Another highlight Wenlong picked for the kitchen is the sink. At about a metre long, it was specially selected as the family felt that their previous sink was too small to wash their dishes in.

Additionally, it also comes with many other functionalities for waste disposal, washing cups and even has a soap dispenser.

Open spaces and natural light

Wenlong also provided 8World reporters with a look at the master bedroom and bedrooms for their children.

While all three bedrooms are similar in how much open space there is in each room, the master bedroom stood out from the rest.

Connected to the master bedroom is a balcony that Wenlong goes to when he can't sleep at night.

He said: "I'll sit outside and look at the scenery, as well as take in fresh air… The best part about this place is that the breeze here is very strong, so it's quite cooling and comfortable [on the balcony], especially at night when it's colder."

But that's not all the room has to offer — even Wenlong's en-suite bathroom is unique.

"This toilet is special because it utilises natural light," he said as he stepped into the washroom. "I don't have to switch on the lights at all, sunlight very naturally just flows in.

"The room is nicely aired, so when I shower or brush my teeth here it's really comfortable."

Another highlight of Wenlong's home is the beautifully designed garden, which is also part of the reason why his wife favours their new residence.

"She likes this house because the piece of land beside it [and the garden] is large enough, so we can… sit here as a family and have our meals, have hotpots or even just chit chat."

'I'm just responsible for paying'

While his home may be a sight to behold, Wenlong himself feels that he can't give advice when it comes to interior design.

He admitted: "I don't know about it! My wife handled everything, I'm just responsible for paying (the bills), so the most important thing is to make money as soon as possible."

But he also shared his opinion that location is very crucial to choosing a home.

"What I like about my new home is that when I walk out of my home and cross a small bridge, there's a night market on the other side and I don't need to drive at all.

"This came as a surprise to me, I didn't know there was one nearby before living here."

