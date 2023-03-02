'Have a baby of your own': Netizens tell Jesseca Liu, Apple Hong and Priscelia Chan after they visit Jayley Woo and daughter

It started with a gathering between girlfriends and ended with well-meaning fans telling them to have a baby.

Yesterday (March 1), new mum Jayley Woo, 31, uploaded a photo taken with actresses Priscelia Chan, Apple Hong, Jesseca Liu and Michelle Chia to her Instagram account with the caption: "I really feel that I am so lucky. There are so many beautiful 'queens' to love my daughter. Every time we meet, time flies. I love you my 'queens'."

The five friends call themselves "queens" in reference to their 2016 Mediacorp revenge drama series The Queen. Jayley's daughter Jan Tan was born on Jan 20.

Many local celebrities left well-wishes in the comment section, including Kate Pang, Carrie Yeo, Jayley's twin sister Hayley, and Jesseca's husband, actor Jeremy Chan.

Jesseca, 44, also posted the photo on her account, writing: "Welcome, our first princess among the queens."

In the comment section, Jesseca added that she was already missing Jan.

PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram

One netizen then wrote: "Have a baby of your own."

Another one asked: "When are you going to have one of your own?"

"All of you should give birth to such a cute baby," yet another netizen commented.

Jesseca, Priscelia and Apple are married without children.

PSA: If they really do intend to start a family, they might be eligible for the increased Baby Bonus cash gift of $11,000.

