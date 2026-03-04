2NE1's Park Bom claims she was used to cover up groupmate Dara's alleged drug abuse

South Korean singer Park Bom has claimed she was made a scapegoat to cover up fellow 2NE1 member Sandara Park's alleged drug abuse.

In 2010, Bom was under investigation for importing Adderall into South Korea from the US. Through medical records and prescription letters, she was later able to prove the medication was prescribed for treatment and not abuse.

The psychotropic medication is prohibited in South Korea due to its amphetamine content.

Yesterday (March 3), Bom, who turns 42 on March 24, released a now-deleted handwritten statement on Instagram where she reiterated she was on Adderall for her attention deficit disorder.

She claimed she was made a scapegoat for same-aged Dara: "Sandara Park was caught in a drug case and, to cover it up, made Park Bom into a drug addict.""

She did not specify the party behind the alleged cover-up.

Bom also urged YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, producer Teddy Park and 2NE1 bandmate Lee Chae-lin (CL) to not report false claims.

In a swift and short response, Dara told YTN Star that Bom's accusation is "groundless".

She also posted an Instagram Story today saying: "I have never used drugs. I wish her well."





Bom has not been participating in 2NE1's activities since her hiatus, which was announced in August last year due to health reasons.

More recently in October, she claimed that Hyun-suk owes her trillions of dollars.

