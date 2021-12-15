2PM's Chansung makes surprise announcement on fiancee's pregnancy and marriage

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for the youngest member of K-pop boyband 2PM, Chansung.

On Wednesday (Dec 15), the singer-actor made the announcement on his personal Instagram account, with a picture of a handwritten letter addressed to his fans.

His announcement also came with another surprise as he revealed that his fiancée is also expecting.

According to Soompi, the 31-year-old wrote: "While preparing and planning marriage with [my girlfriend] after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year."

Chansung was discharged from his military duties earlier this year in January.

In his letter, he also urged his fans not to reveal his fiancée's identity as she is a non-celebrity.

Regarding his next steps, Chansung has decided not to renew his contract with JYP Entertainment.

"I went through many discussions with the company... we came to the mutual discussion to not renew my contract. The decision was made with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave their blessings," he said.

Perhaps he might be focusing on the family next? In any case, he assured fans that he would continue to work hard as a singer and actor.

