2PM's Taecyeon coming to Singapore for brand event

Taecyeon from the K-pop group 2PM is coming to Singapore soon.

The 37-year-old idol-actor, who married his non-celebrity girlfriend of 10 years on April 24, will be making an appearance at Ion Orchard on April 30 to mark the reopening of luxury watch brand Panerai's boutique.

According to the mall's social media post published on April 24, he'll be showing up in the morning. Further details have not been revealed.

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Meanwhile, the Malaysia Instagram account of Japanese haircare brand Tsubaki had announced on April 23 that it was running a contest to fly fans to Singapore for Korean actress Bae Suzy's meet-and-greet at Plaza Singapura on July 17.

However, the post has been removed from their page. It is unclear whether her appearance will still happen.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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