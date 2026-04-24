Taecyeon gets married in private ceremony, 2PM bandmates sing for newlyweds

South Korean singer-rapper Taecyeon of K-pop group 2PM has tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend, after dating for 10 years.

According to media reports, the private wedding ceremony was held at The Shilla Seoul Yeong Bin Gwan Hotel on Friday (April 24), with only the couple's family and close friends invited.

Among the wedding guests were Taecyeon's five bandmates — Jun. K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung — who sang for the newlyweds. Chansung also served as the ceremony's emcee. The event also marked 2PM's full reunion since their comeback show in June 2021.

There was a heartwarming tagline in the couple's wedding invitations, which read: "Two people who are a perfect 10 out of 10 to each other are finally getting married" — a nod to 2PM's hit debut song, 10 Out of 10, which was released in 2008.

The bride is reportedly four years younger than 37-year-old Taecyeon, who acknowledged their relationship in June 2020 after photos of the couple were leaked online. Last November, he took to Instagram to announce his marriage via a handwritten letter.

"I have promised to spend the rest of my life with the person who has understood and believed in me for a long time," he wrote at the time. "We'll walk through life together, always supporting each other."

Last December, Taecyeon addressed his partner during his acceptance speech after winning two awards at the KBS Drama Awards.

"This project became a precious opportunity for me to discover a new aspect of my acting and reflect on myself. I will strive to become a more dedicated and improved actor in the future," said The First Night with the Duke star.

"Lastly, I want to sincerely thank my fiancee. I love you, Ji-hye!"

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com